3 Jailed Players Kicked off Illinois Football Team by Coach Lovie Smith

Illinois football players Zarrian Holcombe, Darta Lee and Howard Watkins, who are jailed on armed robbery and home invasion charges, were all officially dismissed from the team Wednesday.

Illini coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Wednesday, per Bret Beherns of WCIA3 .

All three players were arrested earlier this month on the felony counts. Police said one of the players knew the victim of the attempted robbery, who identified the player by voice.

“Three individuals entered an apartment masked and the victim recognized one of them by voice,” Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said, per Mary Schenk of the News-Gazette. “He pulled his mask off and tried to make light of the situation. One of them produced what we now know to be fake firearm and demanded cash.”

Both armed robbery and home invasion are felonies in the state of Illinois, carrying up to 30 years in prison upon conviction. All three players would face a minimum of six years in prison for both charges.

Lee played six games, including two starts, as an offensive lineman in 2016. Watkins is an offensive line recruit who was expected to play in his first season under Smith next season. Holcombe is a pass-catcher who played tight end and wide receiver last season.