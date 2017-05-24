Arsenal Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez Bayern Talks, Jean-Michael Seri Rumours

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez could be edging closer to the Emirates Stadium exit amid reports his agent has flown to Germany "to finalise a €65 million (£56.2 million) transfer." Elsewhere, Barcelona are said to have stolen an edge in the race for Nice's Jean-Michael Seri.

Chilean newspaper El Mercurio (h/t the Irish Independent's Kevin Palmer) reported talks regarding a move for Sanchez are "advanced," with agent Fernando Felicevich said to be in Bavaria thrashing out a deal at present.

Furthermore, the report suggested Bayern have tabled an offer worth around €13 million (£11.3 million) per year to the South American, which equates to roughly £250,000 per week.

Eurosport UK broke down the rumour mill further and added Arsenal have been satisfied with the amount said to have been offered for Arsenal's talisman, with Bayern general Arturo Vidal playing his role as key instigator:

Sanchez has made no secret of his desire to compete for the biggest titles in European football, and Bayern would undoubtedly go a long way to satiating the Chile international's lust for silverware.

And Gunners legend Thierry Henry has sympathised with the Arsenal incumbent after the Sky Sports pundit recently said, per Jake Polden of the Mirror:

"I hope that he's going to stay but he wants to be in the Champions League, he wants to be in a club that is competing at least and it hasn't happened recently [at Arsenal]. I'm talking about in the Champions League and Premier League because he won the FA Cup already with Arsenal."

"Who knows what's going to happen with him? Is he going to listen to other teams that are going to come and get him?"

Elsewhere, regional French newspaper Nice Matin (h/t Sport Witness) reported Arsenal could be in danger of missing out on target Seri after Barcelona raised their interest in the Ivory Coast international.

The Blaugrana were linked to a move for Seri but are now said to be favourites to land his signature, and the central midfielder has proved to be a powerful creative weapon at Nice this term, per Goal's Mohammed Ali:

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger signed Granit Xhaka from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer and thought the Swiss star might have been the answer to his lack of authority in central midfield.

One disappointing campaign later, however, and the search goes on for Arsenal's next great engine-room dictator, although Barca's gaze could mean they struggle to capture Seri in that pursuit.

