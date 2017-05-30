MMA's Top 10 Wildest Out-of-the-Cage Brawls

0 of 10

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Mixed martial artists have been fighting a lot outside the cage recently.

It seems like every time you turn around, some fighters are getting themselves into confrontations under dubious circumstances.

Back on May 12, UFC lightweights Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee got themselves tossed out of the fight company's summer schedule kickoff press conference after comments Lee made about Chiesa's mom led to on-stage fisticuffs.

One week later, Bellator's Paul Daley and Michael Page got into it in the crowd at SSE Arena in London following Daley's lopsided submission loss in a welterweight bout against Rory MacDonald.

Then Cris "Cyborg" Justino (a women's featherweight) punched strawweight fighter Angela Magana at the UFC's company-sponsored fighters' retreat on May 21.

All this unsanctioned violence—sometimes goofy, sometimes ugly—got us thinking: What are the wildest incidents of MMA fighters getting physical outside the confines of the ring?

Turns out, there are a lot them—and we mean a lot. So many, in fact, that none of these most recent examples even made the cut on this list.

So, what are MMA's wildest out-of-the-cage brawls of all time? Read on to see if your favorite (or least favorite?) made the list...