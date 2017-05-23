Real Madrid Transfer News: Danilo, Pepe Linked to Inter Milan, Latest Rumours

fotopress/Getty Images

Real Madrid full-back Danilo will reportedly move to Inter Milan in the summer after failing to meet expectations in his two seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Mario Torrejon of Cadena Ser (via AS), offers have come in for Danilo from Juventus and Liverpool but he is set to move to Inter, while Real are prepared to let him go as he is "firmly behind" Dani Carvajal in the pecking order.

Brazilian Danilo, 25, moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Porto in 2015 for £22.6 million and signed a six-year deal to 2021 with Real.

However, he has failed to nail down a first-team spot, starting only 17 times in 38 La Liga games as Zinedine Zidane's side won the title in 2016-17, per WhoScored.com.

While Danilo can be effective from right-back in an attacking sense, he is a clear weakness defensively in Real's squad, per La Liga writer Simon Harrison:

As a back-up for Carvajal Real already have Nacho as an option, and they may look to add a new full-back in the summer if Danilo does leave for the San Siro.

He could be moving to Milan with a Real team-mate in the shape of Pepe, whose contract expires in June and has been heavily linked with Inter, per AS.

The 34-year-old Portuguese centre-back is a veteran of 10 seasons with Real and has been a key servant to the club, winning three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

However, he was limited to only 13 La Liga appearances in the 2016-17 campaign, with Raphael Varane, 24, becoming the more regular partner for Sergio Ramos in the centre of defence.

With Real having won La Liga on Sunday and set to play Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, Pepe could bow out on a huge high if he leaves for Inter.

He still has plenty to offer at the highest level given his immense experience, but he is no longer first choice at Real.