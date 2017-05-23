Former Barcelona President Sandro Rosell Arrested in Money Laundering Probe

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering investigation.

Per El Mundo (h/t Marca), Spain's National Court ordered the probe, and a joint task force, comprised of the civil guard and police, arrested him after the investigation indicated he "collected irregular commissions, obtained through the sale of the image rights of the Brazilian football team."

The money collected was then allegedly laundered through "fictitious companies established in tax havens." Rosell worked with the Brazilian Football Confederation prior to becoming Barca president in 2010.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.