2017 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The 2017 NBA draft class is loaded with exciting talent, and many teams will likely have the fate of their franchise shifted dramatically on draft day.

The two names at the top—UCLA's Lonzo Ball and Washington's Markelle Fultz—have been dominating the headlines and will likely be the first two prospects to come off the board. But even teams outside the top five could potentially land impact prospects from this loaded draft class.

Here's a look at an updated mock draft, followed by a closer look at three selections outside the top five which could end up being viewed as excellent value picks.

NBA Mock Draft 1. BOS Markelle Fultz 2. LAL Lonzo Ball 3. PHI Josh Jackson 4. PHX Jayson Tatum 5. SAC De'Aaron Fox 6. ORL Malik Monk 7. MIN Jonathan Isaac 8. NYK Dennis Smith Jr. 9. DAL Lauri Markkanen 10. SAC Zach Collins 11. CHA Donovan Mitchell 12. DET Frank Ntilikina 13. DEN OG Anunoby 14. MIA Ike Anigbogu 15. POR Justin Jackson 16. CHI Jarrett Allen 17. MIL Justin Patton 18. IND Luke Kennard 19. ATL John Collins 20. POR Hamidou Diallo 21. OKC Harry Giles 22. BRK Frank Jackson 23. TOR Jawun Evans 24. UTAH Tyler Lydon 25. ORL Terrance Ferguson 26. POR Semi Ojeleye 27. BRK Isaiah Hartenstein 28. LAL Bam Adebayo 29. SAS Derrick White 30. UTAH T.J. Leaf

8. New York Knicks: Dennis Smith Jr.

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Derrick Rose experiment failed, as he was often ineffective and struggled to stay healthy once again. And with Rose hitting the free-agent market this summer, the Knicks will likely attempt to address their point guard situation on draft day.

According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, N.C. State freshman Dennis Smith Jr. will be among the Knicks point guard targets at No. 8.

Begley reported that the Knicks have already been in contact with Smith's representatives to set up a predraft workout.

Smith proved to be both a scoring threat and a distributor during his freshman year with the Wolfpack, averaging 18.1 points per game and dishing out 6.2 assists.

11. Detroit Pistons: Frank Ntilikina



The first European player, without experience playing in the United States, to come off the board this year will likely be Frank Ntilikina, an 18-year-old point guard who was born in Belgium and has played for the French national team.

NBAdraft.net has compared Ntilikina to Dante Exum, another tall, skinny developmental point guard who didn't play college ball in the United States. Over the past three years with the Jazz, Exum has been limited by injuries but has shown flashes of potential.

Expectations for Ntilikina should be similar to Exum, and he will likely play a bench role early in his career.

The Detroit Pistons could be an ideal team for Ntilikina, where he would clearly be behind Reggie Jackson on the depth chart. With Jackson under contract through the 2019-20 season, the Pistons could develop Ntilikina slowly, and then shift Jackson to shooting guard once Ntilikina is ready for a more substantial role as the starting point guard.





20. Portland Trail Blazers: Hamidou Diallo

Kelly Kline/Getty Images

The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the NBA draft is Wednesday, and the biggest name yet to make a decision is Hamidou Diallo.

Diallo is just 18 years old and would be a freshman at Kentucky this fall. However, he graduated high school last spring and enrolled at Kentucky in January. Since he is one year removed from his high school graduation, he is eligible for the draft.

After an impressive combine workout, which featured a 44.5" vertical leap, Diallo created significant buzz surrounding his draft stock.

It's been over a decade since the NBA banned players jumping directly from high school into the draft, but NBA scouts and executives routinely have to make decisions on foreign players based primarily on workouts and games against lesser competition. So while Diallo hasn't played at the college level, his lack of experience may not hurt his draft stock too much.

In fact, just last year the Milwaukee Bucks selected Thon Maker, who jumped from high school to the NBA under similar circumstances, 10th overall.

A team with an established backcourt such as the Portland Trail Blazers may be most willing to gamble on Diallo. Playing behind Damian Lillard would be an ideal scenario for Diallo to learn from one of the NBA's best without being forced into a pivotal role too early.