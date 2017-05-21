Michael Bennett Threatens Boycott of Seattle Times After Critical Column

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett announced a boycott of the Seattle Times after an article called him immature.

Bennett voiced his displeasure on Twitter, encouraging his teammates to join him in refusing interviews with the paper:

Matt Calkins wrote the story in question, which was entitled "Seahawks' Michael Bennett does great things, but why the immaturity?"

Bennett was praised for being an interesting character in the locker room, as well as his community service and charitable donations. On the other hand, the author questioned the Seahawks star's argumentative behavior toward the media and his propensity to crack "at least one sex joke per interview."

"His aspirations are incredibly noble," Calkins wrote. "But sometimes his behavior is incredibly childish."

The 31-year-old edge-rusher reached the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons and was a valuable part of the team's Super Bowl run in 2013. He also signed a three-year contract extension that should keep him in Seattle through the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, he and his brother Martellus have become two of the most outspoken players in the NFL on cultural issues.