Bay to Breakers 2017 Results: Men and Women's Top Finishers and Best Photos

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Kenya's Philemon Cheboi and Ethiopia's Buze Diriba won the men's and women's divisions, respectively, at Sunday's Bay to Breakers 12k race in San Francisco.

PossoSports shared Cheboi crossing the finish line in first place:

The event's Twitter account did the same for Diriba:

The 106th running of the race drew a huge crowd of people to the course, with 50,000 runners or walkers expected to participate and another 150,000 spectators expected, per KTVU.com.

As always, however, it was the cast of colorful characters and costumed runners and viewers that made the race something to behold. Filipa Ioannou of the San Francisco Chronicle documented a number of the most interesting outfits and costumes on the day:

Obstacle Racing Media found a Mario Brothers-themed group:

Indeed, themed groups are a popular part of the day, as Catherine Ho of the San Francisco Chronicle shared:

Even Diriba took part in the festivities, taking a moment to pose with a pink gorilla:

Few events are like Bay to Breakers. For instance, registered runners open the race by throwing tortillas in the air, per Ioannou, Ho and Evan Sernoffsky of the San Francisco Chronicle.

"It feels like San Francisco," runner Eric Anderson told the Chronicle. "Everyone is so happy. They're having fun. They're in a good mood. You can forget about everything else that's going on in the world for a few hours."