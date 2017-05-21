Bay to Breakers 2017 Results: Men and Women's Top Finishers and Best Photos

Bay to Breakers 2017 Results: Men and Women's Top Finishers and Best PhotosMay 21, 2017
Kenya's Philemon Cheboi and Ethiopia's Buze Diriba won the men's and women's divisions, respectively, at Sunday's Bay to Breakers 12k race in San Francisco.
PossoSports shared Cheboi crossing the finish line in first place:
PossoSports @PossoSports
@PossoSports sweep men's race @BaytoBreakers 1. Philemon Cheboi KEN 34:48 2. Geoffrey Bundi KEN 35:15 3. Gabriel Geay TAN 35:32 https://t.co/wFKonS6rkZ5/21/2017, 4:08:23 PM
The event's Twitter account did the same for Diriba:
Bay to Breakers @Baytobreakers
The winner of the female division for the 106th @AlaskaAir @Baytobreakers is Buze Diriba with a time of 39:48! Amazing! #BaytoBreakers https://t.co/S9CeabQ1dE5/21/2017, 4:09:05 PM
The 106th running of the race drew a huge crowd of people to the course, with 50,000 runners or walkers expected to participate and another 150,000 spectators expected, per KTVU.com.
As always, however, it was the cast of colorful characters and costumed runners and viewers that made the race something to behold. Filipa Ioannou of the San Francisco Chronicle documented a number of the most interesting outfits and costumes on the day:
Filipa Ioannou @obioannoukenobi
there are some dudes dressed as boxes of Franzia because how could there not be https://t.co/1FYowJUnVt5/21/2017, 5:03:35 PM
Filipa Ioannou @obioannoukenobi
Priscilla Duggan dressed her 20 month old son as Robin. "I didn't know you could bring kids," one passerby says https://t.co/WEMCsqnEd15/21/2017, 4:10:01 PM
Filipa Ioannou @obioannoukenobi
this group of friends and sisters have been running the race as unicorns for years https://t.co/j4rm4i9RYu5/21/2017, 3:25:06 PM
Filipa Ioannou @obioannoukenobi
There's a kissing booth with dogs in it and people are so into it https://t.co/Km5n6oOHxv5/21/2017, 5:09:00 PM
Filipa Ioannou @obioannoukenobi
these lovely ladies are celebrating their love of sparkling wine with their costumes https://t.co/u97dfoqgOb5/21/2017, 2:56:47 PM
Obstacle Racing Media found a Mario Brothers-themed group:
ObstacleRacingMedia @ObstacleMedia
Look at this awesome Mario Kart crew! #BaytoBreakers @Baytobreakers https://t.co/HAvQAXEUqK5/21/2017, 3:52:23 PM
Indeed, themed groups are a popular part of the day, as Catherine Ho of the San Francisco Chronicle shared:
Catherine Ho @Cat__Ho
All-women's racing team Impala as Rosie the Riveter to symbolize female empowerment in today's political climate, they say #BaytoBreakers https://t.co/Dq6zPZGC035/21/2017, 4:54:30 PM
Even Diriba took part in the festivities, taking a moment to pose with a pink gorilla:
Catherine Ho @Cat__Ho
#BaytoBreakers female winner Buze Diriba at the finish line https://t.co/7ZVkBOjERX5/21/2017, 4:51:34 PM
Few events are like Bay to Breakers. For instance, registered runners open the race by throwing tortillas in the air, per Ioannou, Ho and Evan Sernoffsky of the San Francisco Chronicle.
"It feels like San Francisco," runner Eric Anderson told the Chronicle. "Everyone is so happy. They're having fun. They're in a good mood. You can forget about everything else that's going on in the world for a few hours."