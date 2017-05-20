Andre Dirrell's Uncle Wanted by Police for Punching Jose Uzcategui After Fight

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Andre Dirrell won the interim 168-pound title fight Saturday when his opponent, Jose Uzcategui, was disqualified for knocking Dirrell out after the eighth-round bell.

However, the disqualification took a backseat when Dirrell's uncle punched Uzcategui after the fight. Dan Rafael of ESPN reported Dirrell's uncle, Leon Lawson, "is wanted by cops and they don't know where he is."

Nigel Collins of ESPN reacted to the ordeal:

Dirrell commented on his uncle's actions, per Brian Campbell of CBS Sports: "I'm very sorry for what my coach has done. But he loves me. That's my man, that's my uncle, that's my brother, that's my coach."

Showtime Boxing shared Uzcategui's punch after the bell that led to the frustration from Lawson and other members of Dirrell's family.

Eric Woodyard of MLive noted Dirrell's brothers, Anthony and Willie, were restrained ringside at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

According to Ian Quillen of the Associated Press (h/t ABC News), Uzcategui was actually leading on two of the three judges' scorecards and was tied on the other when he delivered his punch after the bell. He cost himself a victory with the move, although that didn't stop Lawson from entering the ring and landing a sucker punch.