Jose Bautista Hit by Pitch from Julio Teheran Day After Bat Flip Following HR

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran plunked Jose Bautista with a pitch in the first inning of Thursday night's interleague showdown one day after the Toronto Blue Jays slugger celebrated a home run with a bat flip.

The incident unfolded during Bautista's first at-bat of the game, when Teheran hit him on the thigh with a 96 mph fastball:

On Wednesday, Bautista sparked a benches-clearing incident between the two sides when he cranked a home run to left field, stood at home plate to admire his piece of hitting and flipped his bat in celebration:

And while the Blue Jays fell Wednesday 8-4, they responded Thursday with a 9-0 triumph at SunTrust Park to partially salvage what was otherwise a disappointing four-game set.

In the win, Bautista recorded two hits—including a double in the third inning—and scored two runs.

"One thing about Jose," manager John Gibbons said, according to ESPN.com. "I've never seen anybody like it. When he gets drilled or they throw behind him or something, he always comes back to burn somebody. I've never seen anything like it."

Bautista and the Blue Jays will be back in action Friday at Camden Yards when they open a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.