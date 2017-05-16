Notre Dame AD Denies School Joining ACC Full Time

Joe Raymond/Associated Press

University of Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick denied the school is planning to become a full-fledged member of the ACC.

"Absolutely not true," Swarbrick said of rumors linking Notre Dame to full-time membership with the conference, per the Orlando Sentinel's Matt Murschel. "We love the ACC but we love our relationship the way it is and there hasn't been any discussion."

In 2012, Notre Dame announced it was partnering with the ACC to represent the conference in all sports but football, where the Fighting Irish remain an independent. As part of the deal, Notre Dame is obligated to play five games against ACC teams each year.

Strong arguments can be made for either side regarding the Fighting Irish's independent status in college football.

By staying independent, Notre Dame has a little more freedom in terms of scheduling. The Fighting Irish don't need to share any of the revenue they earn from their NBC television deal, either, which brings in $15 million annually.

By forgoing an affiliation with a conference, Notre Dame does, however, sacrifice the benefits that can come from competing for conference championships. The Ohio State Buckeyes reached the College Football Playoff semifinal without winning the Big Ten, but generally, a conference title is a prerequisite in the hunt for a playoff berth.

Notre Dame's profile is such, though, that the CFP selection committee may not look past an undefeated or one-loss Fighting Irish squad—independent or not.

Until the status quo changes, it's hard envisioning Notre Dame surrendering its independent status anytime soon.