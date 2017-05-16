Brandon Graham Calls Eagles Contract Holdout Report 'Fake News'

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham shot down reports of a potential holdout while appearing at the team facility Tuesday.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported last week that sources indicated Graham was expected to skip OTAs and possibly mandatory minicamp in June.

Per Howard Eskin of 94 WIP, Graham said the report was "fake news."

Graham started all 16 games for the Eagles last season, registering 59 combined tackles and 5.5 sacks, second on the team behind defensive tackle Fletcher Cox's 6.5.

The 29-year-old veteran has two years remaining on his contract and is scheduled to make $6.5 million in base salary during both the 2017 and 2018 seasons, per Spotrac.

Graham has just 39 starts to his credit in seven seasons with the Eagles since they selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft out of Michigan.

He has produced 29.0 career sacks and shuttled between defensive end and linebacker because of the team's defensive scheme changes.

Graham is purely an end in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's system, and he figures to be a key part of a pass-rushing rotation that will include Chris Long, Vinny Curry and 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett during the upcoming campaign.