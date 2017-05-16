Borussia Dortmund Bus Attack Had No Terrorist Motive, According to Prosecutors

BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

German federal prosecutors have determined their was no terrorist motive behind the attack on Borussia Dortmund's team bus before their UEFA Champions League first-leg defeat to AS Monaco on April 11.

Dortmund prosecutors will take over the probe, which saw a German-Russian man—identified as Sergej W. in order to protect his identity—arrested on April 21 in connection with multiple explosions, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN FC).

According to the report, the suspect disguised the bombing as Islamic terrorism after he "took out a five-figure loan to bet that Borussia Dortmund shares would drop."

The Black and Yellows lost 3-2 in the first leg of the fixture, which was postponed by just a day after the attack happened, before sealing their exit from the competition with a 6-3 aggregate defeat to Monaco.

Centre-back Marc Bartra was the only Dortmund player to suffer major injury as a result of the attack. He underwent surgery on his arm and hand after breaking a radial bone and suffering damage from debris.

At the time of the attack, CNN reported that a letter was found at the scene demanding Tornado jets be taken out of Syria, as well as insisting upon a German army base to be closed:

It now appears those demands were an attempt to further convince police the Dortmund bombing was an act of terrorism rather than attempted financial gain.

Squawka reporter Greg Johnson described his reaction after reports first arose regarding the attack's real cause last month:

Due to the fact federal prosecutors determined the attack was "solely because of financial interests," the incident can't be considered a significant attack on the state, resulting in Dortmund authorities taking over.

Bundesliga football expert Raphael Honigstein said on ESPN that Dortmund's Champions League displays thereafter were "tainted by the attack on the team bus."