WWE Backlash 2017: Full Card Breakdown, Bold Predictions and More

Story So Far

No one expected much from Jinder Mahal when he made his return to WWE in August 2016, and for months thereafter, those expectations were met, with Mahal losing most of his matches. However, a near-victory in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal led to a shocking win in a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new No. 1 contender.

Since that time, Jinder Mahal has grown excessively cocky thanks to the help of the Singh Brothers, even going as far as to steal the WWE Championship from Randy Orton before costing him his match against Bray Wyatt at WWE Payback. Unfortunately for Mahal, there are few wrestlers you want to anger less than the 13-time world champion, who has even more incentive to destroy the challenger.

Potential Consequences and Likelihood to Steal the Show

This will be the most fascinating match on the card, as it will be the test for Mahal's future. A veteran of wrestling who debuted for WWE in 2011, Mahal has few memorable matches to his name. While a fine performer, he has not had many chances to stand out and has a move set that can come off as generic.

This will be the match wherein Mahal will want to bring his best to the table, working with one of the elite performers in the business. The challenger must have a memorable showing to solidify his rise to prominence. However, the pairing of Mahal and Orton does not inspire confidence given their similar physical styles and slow-building offense.

Predicted Result: This match is the ultimate trial run for Mahal as a future top heel on SmackDown. Unless he has impressed the writers massively ahead of Sunday's bout, it would be far too soon for him to capture the WWE Championship.

Orton retains in a long slugfest, even with numerous interference attempts by the Singh Brothers.



Bold Prediction: Mahal will miss the main card of half of WWE PPVs in 2017.