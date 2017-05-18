WWE Backlash 2017: Full Card Breakdown, Bold Predictions and More

0 of 8

SmackDown Live has entered a new season in WWE and heralded that novelty by changing the shape of the brand on the road to WWE Backlash 2017.

Alongside the Superstar Shake-up and John Cena's recent time off following WrestleMania, SmackDown has taken new chances on talent, giving veterans opportunities to steal the show after years of doing little on the main roster.

At Backlash, Jinder Mahal will be main-eventing for the WWE Championship and Breezango compete for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The highest-profile matches include Kevin Owens facing AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura competing in his first match on the main roster, against Dolph Ziggler.

This is the WWE Backlash 2017 card, as of Thursday morning:

Kickoff: Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Tamina and Carmella

SmackDown tag team champions The Usos vs. Breezango

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

United States champion Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

WWE champion Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

Sunday's pay-per-view's success will have serious impact on SmackDown going forward, as this is a test run for many of the brand's rising stars. Certain results could change the fortunes of wrestlers for a long time to come, while a strong match could define what others do next.

Will Backlash be the beginning of Nakamura's rise to the main event? Which match will close the show? Could Mahal put on a great contest with Orton and even capture the brand's top championship in the biggest match of his career? Is Backlash an outlier or an indication of what is to be expected from SmackDown this year? These questions linger over a fascinating card.