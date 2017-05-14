Players Championship 2017: Easy-to-View Mobile Updates for Sunday Leaderboard

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

A mix of fresh names and PGA veterans stand at the top of the leaderboard as the fourth and final round of the 2017 Players Championship gets underway on Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.



Americans J.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley are at the top of the leaderboard at nine strokes under, followed by Louis Oosthuizen at one stroke back and then a pair of younger, lesser-known players in 21-year-old Si Woo Kim and 24-year-old Emiliano Grillo trailing close behind.

The Players Championship is not considered a major, but it is still one of the most prestigious tournaments in golf. A win at TPC Sawgrass for the less-heralded players could be a massive boost for their careers, while a victory for Holmes, Oosthuizen or, say, 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia (-5) would be yet more proof of their experience and ability to rise to the occasion.

To follow along with Sunday's action, here's a live, updating leaderboard.

The Players Championship is Garcia's first tournament since winning the coveted green jacket, and his ace on the 17th hole on Thursday and score of 67 in Round 3 shows he is still riding high after his emotional first win at a major. He is definitely a threat to surge up the leaderboard on Sunday.



Another player with an incredible story to watch on Sunday is Ian Poulter, who is three strokes back of the co-leaders. The 41-year-old Englishman thought he had lost his ability to play on the PGA Tour, but some digging by a fellow golfer gave him another chance. ESPN.com's Jason Sobel has more:

"The annotated version: Brian Gay nearly lost his PGA Tour card, but instead only failed to make the Players field; once he investigated further, though, he found an inconsistency from the previous points system; when he raised that issue to the PGA Tour, not only did he gain entrance into this tournament, but it offered a stay of execution for Poulter, who'd previously believed he'd lost his card."

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

With a new lease on PGA Tour life, Poulter is playing some excellent golf in a crowded, prestigious field, with a 67 on Friday his best round so far.

"I've definitely been obviously freer this week playing golf than I have in the last month, and I think it shows on the course," he said, per Sobel. "I think it shows probably in my attitude on the course. It's a big deal."

The South African Oosthuizen has done plenty of winning in his career, but a victory at Ponte Vedra Beach would mark his first on U.S. soil.

Kim is one of the newer players with a chance to win on Sunday, and he's made his case with impeccable style. Check out his driver-off-the-deck shot from Saturday that landed on the green from nearly 270 yards out, per PGA Tour:

As for the leaders, Holmes could certainly use a boost in a tourney of this magnitude. He finished 50th at the Masters, and his lone top-five finish in the past several months came at the Zurich Classic on April 27. Holmes' last PGA Tour win came at the Shell Houston Open in April 2015.

Stanley is looking for just his second PGA Tour win, to go along with his victory at the 2012 Waste Management Phoenix Open. He'll likely have to improve upon his 72 from Saturday to do it. In the first two rounds of the tournament, he shot 69 and a blistering 66, respectively.

With a mix of veteran golfers, fresh blood and recent major winners in the mix on Sunday, the Players Championship should be in for an exciting finish. It's anyone's game at this point with several players within striking distance of the lead, and there are more than enough compelling narrative threads to make for a satisfying conclusion to the tournament, no matter the winner.