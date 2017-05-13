JaQuan Lyle Arrested on Public Intoxication Charges

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Former Ohio State University guard JaQuan Lyle was arrested Saturday morning and charged with three misdemeanor counts, including public intoxication.

Pat Hickey of the Evansville Courier & Press passed along details of the arrest from the Vanderburgh County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office. Lyle was also charged with criminal mischief to a vehicle and disorderly conduct before being released on $150 bond later Saturday.

Sheriff's Office records show off-duty officers witnessed Lyle punch the front door of a local bar and then a police vehicle after being removed from the establishment. He was then placed under arrest, according to the Evansville Courier & Press report.

Lyle confirmed his intention to return to Ohio State for his junior season in March, but a spokesman told Tim Shoemaker of 11 Warriors that Lyle quit the basketball team on April 11.

The 6'5'', 210-pound guard averaged 11.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds, while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three-point range during the 2016-17 campaign.