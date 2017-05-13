JaQuan Lyle Arrested on Public Intoxication Charges

JaQuan Lyle Arrested on Public Intoxication ChargesMay 13, 2017
Former Ohio State University guard JaQuan Lyle was arrested Saturday morning and charged with three misdemeanor counts, including public intoxication.
Pat Hickey of the Evansville Courier & Press passed along details of the arrest from the Vanderburgh County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office. Lyle was also charged with criminal mischief to a vehicle and disorderly conduct before being released on $150 bond later Saturday.
Sheriff's Office records show off-duty officers witnessed Lyle punch the front door of a local bar and then a police vehicle after being removed from the establishment. He was then placed under arrest, according to the Evansville Courier & Press report.
Lyle confirmed his intention to return to Ohio State for his junior season in March, but a spokesman told Tim Shoemaker of 11 Warriors that Lyle quit the basketball team on April 11.
The 6'5'', 210-pound guard averaged 11.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds, while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three-point range during the 2016-17 campaign.