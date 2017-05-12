4-Star QB Adrian Martinez Commits to Tennessee over Oklahoma

Credit: Scout.com

Adrian Martinez, a 4-star recruit hailing from Fresno, California, verbally committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday.

Martinez made things official with a post on Twitter:

Martinez committed to Tennessee after he reopened his recruitment and decommited from the California Golden Bears in late April.

And while the Clovis West High School product had offers from schools such as Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami and Oregon, he opted for the Vols because of the connection he formed with the program.

"Honestly, I just felt like it was home, you know," he said, according to Scout's Danny Parker. "I formed a really good connection with [Tennessee quarterbacks] coach [Mike] Canales and coach [Butch] Jones.

"They really made me feel like a priority and stuck with me and were consistent throughout the whole process. Once I got to visit and kind of get a feel for things, I just really felt like I could make an impact and that Tennessee really was the best that college football has to offer."

The 6'2", 190-pound prospect has long ranked as one of the top quarterbacks in his class. According to Scout, Martinez is 21st overall among class of 2018 quarterbacks and fifth among signal-callers in the state of California.

Now headed to Knoxville in the fall of 2018, Martinez will try to climb his way up a depth chart that already boasts quality recruits such as Will McBride and fellow 2018 commit Michael Penix Jr.

