Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Win WWE Backlash 2017 Women's Match

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Natalya, Carmella and Tamina joined forces to defeat the team of SmackDown women's champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a six-woman tag team match Sunday at WWE Backlash.

Natalya forced Becky to tap out in the Sharpshooter to earn the victory for her team. WWE showed Becky about to submit as she was locked in the hold:

Both Wrestling Inc and ESPN 980's Aaron Oster were surprised with the result:

After making the move to SmackDown Live from Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up, Charlotte immediately set her sights on Naomi and the SmackDown Women's Championship.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon gave her an opportunity provided she could beat Naomi in a non-title match, and The Queen did precisely that.

Although Charlotte's resume called for quick entry into the title scene, Nattie, Carmella and Tamina took exception with her ascent.

They dubbed themselves the Welcoming Committee and wasted little time in making their presence felt by interrupting the title match between Charlotte and Naomi in the main event of SmackDown Live.

After making enemies of Naomi and Charlotte, the Welcoming Committee attempted to recruit Becky Lynch into its group.

The Irish Lass Kicker was conflicted, and after initially appearing to join the stable, she decided against it and instead stood up for Naomi and Charlotte.

That choice earned her a beatdown at the hands of Natalya, Carmella and Tamina, but it also led to Naomi and Charlotte backing her.

While Becky, Naomi and Charlotte struggled to get on the same page, they made a pact in the name of teaching the Welcoming Committee a lesson, as seen in this tweet courtesy of WWE's official Twitter account:

In an effort to prevent the Welcoming Committee from sticking its nose into the SmackDown Women's Championship scene any longer, Naomi, Charlotte and Becky agreed to take them on at Backlash.

There were major question marks regarding their ability to work together as a team since they joined forces out of necessity, whereas the Welcoming Committee did so willingly.

As individuals, Naomi, Flair and Lynch are three of the top female Superstars WWE has to offer, while Natalya, Carmella and Tamina have been supporting players.

A lack of teamwork proved too much for Naomi, Charlotte and Becky to overcome, though, which could pave the way for Nattie, Carmella and Tamina to get themselves involved in the title chase.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).