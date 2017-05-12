Madrid Open 2017: Friday Tennis Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic is through to the semi-finals of the 2017 Madrid Open after Kei Nishikori pulled out of their quarter-final showdown on Friday.

The duo were set to meet in the most eye-catching of the four quarter-final tussles, but just minutes before the match was due to start, the Japanese withdrew with a reoccurrence of the wrist injury that kept him out of the Barcelona Open last month, per BBC Sport. Djokovic will face the winner of Rafael Nadal's match with David Goffin.

Later in the day in the men's draw, Dominic Thiem will take on Borna Coric, who beat top seed Andy Murray on Thursday, while unseeded pair Pablo Cuevas and Alexander Zverev will also face off.

In the women's draw, it's semi-finals day. Third seed Simona Halep is up first against Anastasija Sevastova, before Svetlana Kuznetsova and Kristina Mladenovic meet this evening.

Here are the matches for the day and a look at what's gone on so far in the Spanish capital on Friday.

Madrid Open 2017: Friday Schedule Men's Quarter-Finals (1) Novak Djokovic bt. (6) Novak Djokovic W/O (4) Rafael Nadal vs. (9) David Goffin TBC (8) Dominic Thiem vs. Borna Coric TBC Pablo Cuevas vs. Alexander Zverev TBC Women's Semi-Finals (3) Simona Halep vs. Anastasija Sevastova TBC (8) Svetlana Kuznetsova vs. (14) Kristina Mladenovic TBC FlashScore

Friday Recap

Nishikori missed the Barcelona Open last month with a wrist problem, and following this withdrawal, he surely faces a major race against time to be at full strength for the French Open.

Aside from putting his participation in the Grand Slam event in doubt, the quarter-final exit will have an impact on the Japanese's ranking, too, as noted by Jose Morgado of Record:

"I think [the wrist is] still not one hundred per cent," said Nishikori afterwards, per the ATP website. "I don't want to risk it too much today. I want to fight again in every match. It's been taking a long time since Miami. So I don't want to go too hard on my wrist."