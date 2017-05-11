Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight Deadline Is Sunday, Says Dana White

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White isn't going to let a potential Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight hold up his promotion much longer.

During a Thursday appearance on the Jim Rome Show on CBS Sports (via Fox Sports' Damon Martin), White said he's placed a Sunday deadline on McGregor's side of negotiations for arranging a boxing matchup with Mayweather.

White has tried to clear many hurdles in setting up the mega-showdown between McGregor and Mayweather. He told Fight Hub TV they "lost" their September 16 date when it was announced Canelo Alvarez will take on Gennady Golovkin on that Saturday.

During a Tuesday appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, White noted it's been tough sledding trying to work out a deal for McGregor to challenge Mayweather.

“I’m not hinting that it’s getting close," he said, per Fox Sports' Nick Schwartz. "I knew this was going to be a nightmare to get done," White said, "if it can even be done. We’ll find out. Obviously both guys want to fight each other, but you know, what’s the deal? Can the deal be done? That’s the question.”

McGregor and his girlfriend welcomed their first child on May 7. He hasn't fought in the Octagon since last November when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC lightweight title and become the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history.