Pacman Jones' Rolls Royce Crash Apology Rejected by High School Student

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The high school student who was involved in a two-car accident with Adam "Pacman" Jones on Tuesday told TMZ Sports that he will not accept the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback's apology for his profanity-laced tirade after the crash.

"Lives are more important than cars. You may be able to replace your car, but if I were to get into an accident and die or even somebody else, you just won't be able to replace their life," Kylar Ruege said in the interview with TMZ released Wednesday when asked if he had anything to say to Jones.

Ruege described his interaction with Jones after the crash, during which he said Jones swore at him and left him fearful it would turn physical. He indicated a witness to the crash had to ask Jones to step away from Ruege.

TMZ Sports previously obtained audio of Jones in the aftermath of the wreck.

"They talk about anger management at work...normally I'd smack the shit outta a n---a who do the s--t like that. Stupid motherf--ker," Jones said.

The outlet also released a profanity-filled 911 call he made (warning: audio contains NSFW language):

Ruege said he and his family made contact with the Bengals organization to detail the incident. A team representative called Ruege with Jones, who then offered to bring the 18-year-old JROTC cadet to a day of training camp.

Ruege said he "respectfully" declined the invite.