5-Star PF Prospect Miles Norris Commits to Oregon

Miles Norris, a 5-star power forward from La Mesa, California, announced Tuesday he has committed to play for the Oregon Ducks in the fall of 2018.

Norris made the reveal official during an appearance on a local television station, as the Oregonian's Andrew Nemec documented on Twitter:

According to Scout.com, Norris is the ninth-ranked power forward and 22nd-ranked player overall among all class of 2018 recruits. Furthermore, he grades out as the No. 3 player in the state of California and the entire West Region among his positional peers.

As far as the composition of Oregon's roster is concerned, Norris will join a team that's set to undergo something of a transition over the next couple of seasons.

Not only are Jordan Bell and Dillon Brooks headed to the pros after hiring agents in advance of the NBA's pre-draft combine, but Kavell Bigby-Williams is mulling a transfer after he was granted his release from the program.

Norris, then, should represent a welcome addition to the Ducks in 2018 alongside 4-star 2017 recruit Kenny Wooten after he spurned other Pac-12 powers like Arizona and California in hopes of evolving into a future star in the Pacific Northwest.

Recruit rankings and information courtesy of Scout.com unless otherwise noted.