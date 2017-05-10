UNLV Forward Dwayne Morgan Suspended After Alleged Altercation with Cab Driver

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

UNLV has suspended forward Dwayne Morgan indefinitely after an incident with a cab driver Saturday, according to Kevin Bolinger of Fox 5 Las Vegas.

Bolinger added the player will remain suspended from all basketball activities until an investigation has concluded.

Morgan has had a rough college career since joining UNLV. The former 5-star recruit from Baltimore struggled to make an impact in his first two seasons, averaging 5.3 and then 5.5 points per game.

The 6'8" forward considered a transfer after coach Dave Rice was fired, but instead decided to stick around to play with new coach Marvin Menzies.

He then appeared in just nine games in the 2016-17 season before shoulder and hip injuries ended his campaign.

Morgan has at least one year of eligibility remaining and possibly two if the NCAA grants him a medical hardship waiver. However, the latest incident could put his future with the program in jeopardy.