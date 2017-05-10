Illinois OL Darta Lee Arrested on Home Invasion, Armed Robbery Charges

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Illinois offensive lineman Darta Lee was arrested Wednesday morning in Champaign, Illinois, and charged with home invasion and armed robbery.

According to Jeremy Werner of Scout.com, Lee will be arraigned Wednesday.

The Texas native started two games for the Fighting Illini as a true freshman last season, and he was expected to be in the mix for a starting spot in 2017.

Illinois has yet to comment on the matter.