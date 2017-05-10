NHL Playoffs 2017: Updated Eastern, Western Conference Bracket and Predictions

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It doesn't get anymore exciting than the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators might be feeling on top of the world after taking care of business in the second round, each clinching their series 4-2, but for four other teams, it's win or go home.

With two Game 7 matches tonight, the NBA Playoffs should be taking a backseat to what is shaping up to be some of the most competitive hockey you'll see all year.

The Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers are tied up at 3-3 going back to Anaheim tonight, while the Washington Capitals, somehow, will be hosting a Game 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

There's a lot that still remains in the balance, but before we get into predictions, let's take a quick look at the updated Stanley Cup Playoff bracket:

Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket 2nd Round WCF SCF ECF 2nd Round St. Louis Blues Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues TBD vs. Nashville Predators Pittsburgh Penguins vs. vs. Edmonton Oilers New York Rangers vs. TBD Ottawa Senators vs. Anaheim Ducks Ottawa Senators NHL.com

Oilers close out series

Oilers vs. Ducks, Wednesday, May 10, 10:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

After winning Games 4 and 5 in spectacular fashion—4-3 overtime win in Game 4, 4-3 double-overtime win in Game 5—the Ducks looked in prime position to close out the series in Game 6.

Unfortunately for them, they ran into a buzzsaw named the Oilers, who came to play.

With an impressive 7-1 win in Game 6, all the momentum from those back-to-back overtime victories are out the window. Momentum is squarely on the shoulders of the Oilers, and they will look to continue their goal scoring spree tonight to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

The Ducks have to be careful this time around and not just expect to show up and win like they did on Sunday. The first thing they'll have to do is prevent Leon Draisaitl from heating up like he did in his Game 6 performance, where he scored a hat trick to go along with two assists.

But the real issue isn't that the Ducks can't play good defense, it's just that the Oilers have multiple players to turn to when they need to score.

With the likes of Mark Letestu, Zack Kassian and Anton Slepyshev, each of whom also scored in Game 6, the Oilers have too much firepower for the Ducks to handle. And if you're still not convinced, the Ducks have lost four straight Game 7s at home in the playoffs, which doesn't bode well for them heading into tonight.

The Oilers will keep their foot on the gas pedal and pressure the Ducks into making mistakes on defense, leading to another comfortable victory for the road team.

Oilers win Game 7, 4-1.

Capitals complete comeback

Capitals vs. Penguins, Thursday, 7:30 p.m., ET, NBCSN

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Shock. Utter shock is the only way to explain the Penguins' collapse in this series.

We all make fun of the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Indians blowing 3-1 series leads in their respective sports over the past year, but if the Penguins lose Game 7 tonight, this will be the worst collapse of them all.

This series was very, very close to being a sweep for Pittsburgh as they won Games 1 and 2 before dropping an overtime loss to the Capitals, only to comeback in Game 4 and win 3-2.

Game 5 should've been the there for the taking, but instead, the Penguins gave Washington hope in a 4-2 Capitals win. Game 6 was much of the same story except the Penguins didn't seem interested in playing that game when they took the ice, and it showed.

A 5-2 loss this past Monday tied the series at three apiece with Game 7 in Washington. To make matters worse, Sidney Crosby went down again during Game 6, and even though he wasn't pulled from the ice, it's hard to imagine that he's playing at 100 percent when his team needs him to.

The Capitals have the momentum, the will and are playing on their own ice in front of their own fans. Is there a better formula to win a Game 7? I didn't think so. The Capitals will take care of business against the Penguins and won't let up. Expect another blowout tonight.

Capitals win Game 7, 4-0.