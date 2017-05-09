LaVar Ball Says Michael Jordan Isn't Lonzo, Couldn't Sell $495 Sneakers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

LaVar Ball is saying things on television again. The former college baller, current father of NBA prospect Lonzo Ball and proprietor of Big Baller Brand appeared on Fox Sports 1's Undisputed program Monday, defending the BBB's $495 debut shoe.

When asked by panelists why they chose to hit a price point not even reached by Michael Jordan's famed Jordan Brand, LaVar said, “Because he ain’t Lonzo Ball, that’s why. Did he have his own brand coming in? It’s a new era called the Ball era.”

This is not the first time LaVar has publicly discussed Jordan, considered by most the greatest player in basketball history. LaVar said in April that he would defeat Jordan if given the opportunity to play him one-on-one.

