Andrew McCutchen Says He's Never Dealt with Racism from Red Sox Fans

In the wake of Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones being the subject of racist taunts at Fenway Park, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen said recently that he didn't experience that during the Bucs' visit to Boston this season.

According to TMZ Sports, McCutchen characterized the Beantown fans as "cool" and "normal."

Jones brought the racism issue to the forefront following Baltimore's May 1 game at Boston when he told Bob Nightengale of USA Today that he was berated and had peanuts thrown at him.

In response to Jones' comments, Red Sox President Sam Kennedy offered an apology: "The Red Sox want to publicly apologize to Adam Jones and the entire Orioles organization for what occurred at Fenway Park Monday night. No player should have an object thrown at him on the playing field, nor be subjected to any kind of racism at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior, and our entire organization and our fans are sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few. Such conduct should be reported immediately to Red Sox security, and any spectator behaving in this manner forfeits his/her right to remain in the ballpark, and may be subject to further action. Our review of last night's events is ongoing."

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia said it was "not surprising" that Jones was subjected to racism in Boston. He also revealed he had similar experiences during his time with the Cleveland Indians and said Fenway Park was the only venue at which it happened to him, per John Healy and Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News.

McCutchen once again denied having any issues with the Boston faithful but acknowledged Sabathia had been around longer. He said that since he and Jones have both played in the AL East for years, it is likely that they have had different experiences.

This season's series against the Red Sox marked the first time McCutchen had ever played at Fenway Park.

McCutchen is one of 62 African-American players who were part of an Opening Day roster in Major League Baseball this season.