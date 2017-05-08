Greg Olsen's Brother Kevin Indicted by Grand Jury on Rape Charges

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen—the brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen—was reportedly indicted on rape charges Monday, per WSOC-TV.

According to the report, a grand jury indicted Olsen on three counts of second-degree rape, two counts of assault on a female and a count of second-degree sexual offense. The quarterback has been suspended from the university's football program.

The story noted Olsen was charged in February.

"Prosecutors said Olsen texted a woman and threatened to kill her," the report continued. "They said he raped her, punched her in the face and also threatened to kill himself, wrapping a phone charger around his neck."

Blake Hanson of WSOCTV provided a mug shot at the time:

WSOCTV previously reported in a separate story Olsen posted bail of more than $100,000 after he was charged.