Greg Olsen's Brother Kevin Indicted by Grand Jury on Rape Charges

Greg Olsen's Brother Kevin Indicted by Grand Jury on Rape ChargesMay 8, 2017
UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen—the brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen—was reportedly indicted on rape charges Monday, per WSOC-TV.
According to the report, a grand jury indicted Olsen on three counts of second-degree rape, two counts of assault on a female and a count of second-degree sexual offense. The quarterback has been suspended from the university's football program.
The story noted Olsen was charged in February.
"Prosecutors said Olsen texted a woman and threatened to kill her," the report continued. "They said he raped her, punched her in the face and also threatened to kill himself, wrapping a phone charger around his neck."
Blake Hanson of WSOCTV provided a mug shot at the time:
Blake Hanson @BlakeWSOC9
Kevin Olsen in jail, records show. Charges of 2nd degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on female, 2nd degree force sex offense. https://t.co/SKlzrxcdhg2/20/2017, 1:01:42 AM
WSOCTV previously reported in a separate story Olsen posted bail of more than $100,000 after he was charged.