Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black Share Photos from Wedding on Instagram

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

British diving superstar Tom Daley has shared photos of his wedding to new husband Dustin Lance Black after the pair married at Bovey Castle, near Plymouth, Devon, on Saturday.



The BBC reported the Olympian tied the knot with the U.S. film director close to Daley's home city of Plymouth.

Daley and Black both shared images of the day via social media:

The couple originally announced their engagement in 2015, according to the BBC.

Daley won bronze medals at the Olympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro, instantly making him a huge celebrity in the UK.

Black has been a major success in his field of work, capturing the best original screenplay Oscar for the 2008 film Milk.