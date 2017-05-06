Kevin Durant Drops 38, Warriors Hold Off Jazz in Game 3 for 3-0 Series Lead

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors overcame sloppy shooting Saturday thanks to Kevin Durant's outstanding effort to earn a 102-91 victory and a 3-0 series lead over the host Utah Jazz in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.

This was the first contest of the series played in Utah. Some of the Warriors made it known they would have preferred to play the Los Angeles Clippers because there's more to do around town between games in Hollywood than in Salt Lake City.

However, the Jazz sprung to life for the first time in the series in front of their hometown fans. They finally held a lead in a game when they went up 48-47 late in the second quarter and continued to bring the fight to Golden State.

Unfortunately for the Jazz, the Warriors' firepower remains too much. Even on a bad shooting night, Golden State pieced together the offense needed to win and brought the thunder on defense.

Durant Carries Golden State

Durant was the only Warriors starter who had a vintage performance. He finished with 38 points and 13 rebounds and led an otherwise impotent offensive attack, which shot 44 percent from the field.

Many around Twitter highlighted Durant and the Warriors' success:

The rest of the starting four scored 45 points, with Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson looking particularly inept most of the way.

NBA.com's Matt Petersen highlighted some of that ineptitude:

Curry did come alive in the second half with 18 of his 23 points coming after the break, but his overall shooting line was just 6-of-20.

Jazz Run Out of Steam

The Jazz controlled the pace in the second and third quarters, even taking a nine-point lead at 62-53 with less than eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, Utah's shooting was off the mark most of the night. The Jazz shot 39 percent overall, including 7-of-22 from three-point range, and were unable to match the tempo when the Warriors eventually found their rhythm.

Marcus Thompson of the Mercury News pointed out Gordon Hayward was a bright spot despite Utah's troubles:

Hayward finished with the same total points as the combination of Curry and Thompson (29), yet Utah still couldn't close the scoring gap because he had little help.

Others noted the Jazz's struggles:

The Jazz aren't yet done in the playoffs, but this was as disheartening a loss as they have had because Golden State left the door open for them to take this game.

Instead, the Warriors rode the rough wave and came out of it on the other side one win away from the Western Conference Finals. Durant has taken control of this team when most everyone else is struggling, and Curry found his shot to provide the necessary support to provide a cushion.

The Warriors entered the postseason as the clear favorite to win the Western Conference. Seven straight playoff wins have done nothing to change their quest for a second championship in three seasons.