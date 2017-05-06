Kevin Durant Drops 38, Warriors Hold Off Jazz in Game 3 for 3-0 Series Lead

Kevin Durant Drops 38, Warriors Hold Off Jazz in Game 3 for 3-0 Series LeadMay 6, 2017
The Golden State Warriors overcame sloppy shooting Saturday thanks to Kevin Durant's outstanding effort to earn a 102-91 victory and a 3-0 series lead over the host Utah Jazz in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.
This was the first contest of the series played in Utah. Some of the Warriors made it known they would have preferred to play the Los Angeles Clippers because there's more to do around town between games in Hollywood than in Salt Lake City.
However, the Jazz sprung to life for the first time in the series in front of their hometown fans. They finally held a lead in a game when they went up 48-47 late in the second quarter and continued to bring the fight to Golden State.
Unfortunately for the Jazz, the Warriors' firepower remains too much. Even on a bad shooting night, Golden State pieced together the offense needed to win and brought the thunder on defense.
Durant Carries Golden State
Durant was the only Warriors starter who had a vintage performance. He finished with 38 points and 13 rebounds and led an otherwise impotent offensive attack, which shot 44 percent from the field.
Many around Twitter highlighted Durant and the Warriors' success:
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
I think the Warriors should keep running the "give the ball to Durant" play...5/7/2017, 2:01:22 AM
NBA History @NBAHistory
Kevin Durant first @warriors player since Nate Thurmond in 1972 to compile 25+ pts & 10+ reb in consecutive playoff games (via @EliasSports) https://t.co/1Y2pVNuA3X5/7/2017, 2:48:38 AM
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
mood. https://t.co/uT1yWTFsK15/7/2017, 2:52:41 AM
The Crossover @TheCrossover
Draymond Green happily reminds Jazz fans what the series score is https://t.co/2hdzCDom1E5/7/2017, 1:39:43 AM
Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless
Still can't get used to Kevin Durant in GSt uniform. But this has become HIS TEAM. Steph 2nd fiddle, Klay 3rd wheel.5/7/2017, 3:08:31 AM
The rest of the starting four scored 45 points, with Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson looking particularly inept most of the way.
NBA.com's Matt Petersen highlighted some of that ineptitude:
Matt Petersen @TheMattPetersen
Good thing they got KD last summer... https://t.co/V9x8uiaSyi5/7/2017, 2:20:19 AM
Curry did come alive in the second half with 18 of his 23 points coming after the break, but his overall shooting line was just 6-of-20.
Jazz Run Out of Steam
The Jazz controlled the pace in the second and third quarters, even taking a nine-point lead at 62-53 with less than eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Unfortunately, Utah's shooting was off the mark most of the night. The Jazz shot 39 percent overall, including 7-of-22 from three-point range, and were unable to match the tempo when the Warriors eventually found their rhythm.
Marcus Thompson of the Mercury News pointed out Gordon Hayward was a bright spot despite Utah's troubles:
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Gordon Hayward 24 Curry/Thompson 26 Yet Jazz down 10. That's shady5/7/2017, 2:57:38 AM
Hayward finished with the same total points as the combination of Curry and Thompson (29), yet Utah still couldn't close the scoring gap because he had little help.
Others noted the Jazz's struggles:
Ben DuBose @BenDuBose
Gordon Hayward needs more help. Just starting the narrative two months early.5/7/2017, 2:58:31 AM
Andy Glockner @AndyGlockner
Gobert was running in transition and pointing at the wide open Hayward ... and Mack missed him completely and missed a runner.5/7/2017, 2:01:39 AM
Yahoo Sports @YahooSports
Jazz fans now that they're down 3-0: https://t.co/m8aghjMRd05/7/2017, 3:12:39 AM
Jason Shepherd @jsnshep
We knew the Jazz weren't winning this series. Doesn't take away from what they've done this yr. Whatever happens Mon it's been successful.5/7/2017, 3:12:53 AM
The Jazz aren't yet done in the playoffs, but this was as disheartening a loss as they have had because Golden State left the door open for them to take this game.
Instead, the Warriors rode the rough wave and came out of it on the other side one win away from the Western Conference Finals. Durant has taken control of this team when most everyone else is struggling, and Curry found his shot to provide the necessary support to provide a cushion.
The Warriors entered the postseason as the clear favorite to win the Western Conference. Seven straight playoff wins have done nothing to change their quest for a second championship in three seasons.