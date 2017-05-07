Kyle Lowry Ruled Out for Game 4 vs. Cavaliers Due to Ankle Injury

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors will have to stave off elimination in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers without All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry.

The point guard announced Sunday afternoon that he will not play, per Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.

Lowry originally injured his ankle in the third quarter of Game 2 against the Cavs. He was active for Game 3 on Friday night but didn't play.

"I tried, man. I was out there warming up, trying everything," Lowry said after Toronto's 115-94 loss in Game 3, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet. "I tried three times. I did everything I could. It just didn’t work out for me."

The decision to keep Lowry out for Game 4 doesn't come as a surprise to the Raptors. He said after the team's practice Saturday it was unlikely he'd be ready to go.

"I'm probably doubtful, honestly," Lowry said, per ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst. "I don't think I'll be able to play. ... It's not looking great, but I'm not giving up on it."

Lowry was one of the few bright spots for the Raptors in the first two games against Cleveland. He scored 20 points in both games and combined for 16 assists, though Toronto lost by a total of 33 points.

The Raptors have been unable to figure out how to corral the defending NBA champions in this series. The Cavs won the first three games by an average of 18 points and are one win away from their third straight appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals.