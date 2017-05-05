    Mike Brown Says Bengals 'Took a Risk' Drafting Joe Mixon in 2nd Round

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2017

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Joe Mixon #25 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs with the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    In an open letter for Cincinnati.com, Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown explained the reasoning behind selecting controversial Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

    Brown acknowledged the risk involved but also expressed his belief that it could pay big dividends: "In making our decision, we took a risk. In this case, the risk has an upside as well as a downside. We believe Joe has put this behind him and that he can turn into the player and community member that creates a plus for Cincinnati. We are going to do everything in our power to make this happen. Our hope is that time will prove that this opportunity is deserved, and perhaps—if given a chance—Joe can write a chapter in Cincinnati sports history that both he and Cincinnati can be proud of."

    Last year, video was released of Mixon punching a woman at a Norman, Oklahoma, sandwich shop in 2014.

    Mixon pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge against him without an admission of guilt, and he was suspended from the Oklahoma football team for the entire 2014 season, per ESPN.com.

    Mixon and the woman, Amelia Molitor, recently came to terms on a settlement, and Mixon apologized for the incident, according to USA Today.

    The former Sooners standout's draft status was a huge topic of conversation entering the draft. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that only four of the NFL's 32 teams said in a predraft survey they would consider selecting him.

    Cincinnati did so with the No. 48 overall pick after Mixon registered 1,274 rushing yards, 538 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns last season.

    Mixon will join a crowded Bengals backfield that already includes Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard, although Bernard tore his ACL in November.

    Provided Mixon can stay out of trouble and make a successful transition to the NFL, he has the talent to become Cincinnati's featured back in the near future.