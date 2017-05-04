Jaye Howard Reportedly Signs 1-Year Bears Contract After 4 Years with Chiefs

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears and defensive lineman Jaye Howard agreed to terms Thursday on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Pro Football Talk.

Howard, 28, was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs in April shortly before the NFL draft despite still owing him $2.5 million guaranteed.

A five-year veteran, Howard spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs following one year with the Seattle Seahawks.

His most successful campaign during that stretch came in 2015 when he racked up a career-high 5.5 sacks, 57 total tackles and two fumble recoveries while making 14 starts.

However, Howard's 2016 season wasn't quite as prosperous after he inked a fresh two-year, $12 million deal with the Chiefs.

Limited to eight appearances due to a hip injury, Howard managed one sack and 23 total tackles.

Now he'll join a Bears team and attempt to provide steady run-stopping and pass-rushing capabilities at defensive end in Chicago's 3-4 scheme.