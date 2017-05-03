Gary Barnidge Reportedly Visiting Bills After Release by Browns

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Following his release from the Cleveland Browns, veteran tight end Gary Barnidge is reportedly set to visit the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Browns parted ways with Barnidge on Friday after selecting tight end David Njoku in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Barnidge is coming off a 2016 season that saw him register 55 receptions for 612 yards and two touchdowns.

While the production was solid, it paled in comparison to what he did in 2015 when he set career highs with 79 grabs for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl.

The former fifth-round pick out of Louisville spent the first five seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers, which means he is familiar with former Panthers defensive coordinator and current Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

The Bills already have Charles Clay at tight end, but he has missed at least one game in five of his six NFL seasons.

Buffalo has little behind Clay in terms of proven options, and signing Barnidge would give it a formidable tight end duo.

The Bills have focused on bringing in more offensive weapons for quarterback Tyrod Taylor, as evidenced by the selection of wide receiver Zay Jones in the second round of the NFL draft, and Barnidge would provide him with another quality target.