    Philippe Coutinho's Agent Reportedly Meets Barcelona Amid Liverpool Exit Rumours

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Liverpool at Bet365 Stadium on April 8, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
    Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

    Barcelona have reportedly held talks with the agent for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho over a possible transfer at the end of the season. 

    According to Sport (h/t Uche Amako of the Daily Express), the Blaugrana have spoken with Kia Joorabchian to discuss the terms behind a potential switch.

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be reluctant to sell the player, although it's suggested the Reds may cash in if they receive an offer of around £65 million, the same fee paid by Barcelona to bring in Luis Suarez from Anfield in 2014.

    Here's how the story was covered, per FC Barcelona Fl:

