Philippe Coutinho's Agent Reportedly Meets Barcelona Amid Liverpool Exit Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly held talks with the agent for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho over a possible transfer at the end of the season.

According to Sport (h/t Uche Amako of the Daily Express), the Blaugrana have spoken with Kia Joorabchian to discuss the terms behind a potential switch.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be reluctant to sell the player, although it's suggested the Reds may cash in if they receive an offer of around £65 million, the same fee paid by Barcelona to bring in Luis Suarez from Anfield in 2014.

Here's how the story was covered, per FC Barcelona Fl:

