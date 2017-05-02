Manny Machado Blasts Red Sox After Chris Sale Throws Pitch Behind Him

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado went on a postgame tirade Tuesday night after Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale threw behind him in the first inning of a 5-2 loss at Fenway Park.

"I lost all respect for that organization," Machado said, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Machado—who took Sale deep in the seventh inning—also told reporters the incident was "f--king bulls--t" during his expletive-laden rant, per ESPN's Coley Harvey.

CSN New England's Michael Giardi relayed another telling soundbite from the agitated Machado:

Sale, though, did not sound particularly moved by Machado's statements.

"Whatever, man," he said, according to ESPN.com's Scott Lauber. "Not losing any sleep tonight."

Sale's buzzing of Machado with a fastball came less than two weeks after the Orioles third baseman was a central component of a feud with the Red Sox at Camden Yards.

After Machado drew the ire of the Red Sox for the way he slid into Dustin Pedroia at second base, Boston's Matt Barnes—who was later suspended four games by Major League Baseball—tried to exact revenge by throwing at his head.

"They're still thinking about that same slide that I did that was no intention on hurting anybody, and I'm still trying to get hit at," Machado said, per ESPN.com. "Get thrown at at my f--king head, get f--king thrown at everywhere."

The Orioles and Red Sox are scheduled to return to the diamond for a rubber match Wednesday evening at 7:10 p.m. ET.