Lionel Messi's Foundation Finances 20 Classrooms in Syria

A contribution to Unicef from the Leo Messi foundation has provided funds for the construction of 20 prefabricated classrooms in war-torn Syria.

According to Marca, the donation from the Barcelona superstar's foundation has allowed over 1,600 children to attend school with "adequately furnished classrooms" as the Syrian conflict continues in its sixth year.

Marca's report added the classrooms are also fully equipped with solar panels so as to "provide the best environment for learning despite the conflict."

The venture was further outlined on Messi's Facebook page, which also provided some images:

Messi, 29, has been a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador since 2010 and has previously called for an end to the war in Syria and described himself as "heartbroken" by the effect it is having on the Middle East nation's children, per Sport.