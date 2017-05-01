LeBron James Ties Kobe Bryant for 2nd-Most 30-Point Games in NBA Playoff History

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

LeBron James continues to make his mark on NBA history.

With his 35-point performance against the Toronto Raptors Monday, James has tied Kobe Bryant for the second-most 30-plus-point playoff games with 88 in their careers, per NBA.com.

Michael Jordan is the only one with more after tallying 109 such games in his career.

James has been on fire to begin the 2017 postseason, averaging 33.2 points while leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 5-0 record. The 13-time All-Star has reached 30 points in four of those games.

He is also shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point range in this stretch.

After sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the first round, Cleveland now owns a 1-0 lead over the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

While the Cavs had a disappointing end to the regular season, they clearly remain a top contender for the NBA title with James performing at this level.