    Clippers' Blake Griffin Undergoes Successful Surgery for Toe Injury

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 18: Blake Griffin #32 of the LA Clippers stretches before Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Utah Jazz of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 18, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin underwent successful surgery Monday for a plantar plate injury on his big toe, per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

    Griffin suffered the injury during Game 3 of Los Angeles' first-round loss to the Utah Jazz and was ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs. The Clippers eventually lost in seven games.

    This is the second straight year Griffin was ruled out for the remainder of the postseason in the first round. He suffered a quad injury during Los Angeles' series against the Portland Trail Blazers in 2016.

    Bill Oram of the Orange County Register noted there is no official recovery time for his return, but the team thinks he will be ready by the 2017-18 preseason.

    The question now becomes whether Griffin will be in a Clippers uniform when he is healthy in the preseason. He has an early termination option in his contract and can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, per Spotrac, although Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported the "Clippers and Griffin hope to work out a maximum deal."