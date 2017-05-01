Ex-Ravens CB Shareece Wright Signs Contract with Buffalo Bills

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of cornerback Shareece Wright on Monday

Wright, 30, played the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He was among the veteran players cut by Baltimore in March for salary-cap purposes. Despite playing in 23 games as a Raven, Wright never recorded an interception. However, he should give their secondary a much-needed veteran presence.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

