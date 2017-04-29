Sunderland Relegated from Premier League After 10 Seasons

Sunderland Relegated from Premier League After 10 SeasonsApril 29, 2017
Sunderland's decade-long stay in the Premier League came to an end on Saturday after a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Bournemouth sealed their relegation to the Championship.
Joshua King's sole strike at the Stadium of Light left manager David Moyes' side 12 points adrift of safety with four games remaining in their season, and BBC Sport confirmed the club's drop to England's second tier:
BBC Sport @BBCSport
SUNDERLAND ARE RELEGATED. It's all over at the Stadium of Light. Result: Sunderland 0-1 Bournemouth Reaction https://t.co/PZJ4VQQd1v https://t.co/tr0Iav1JgG4/29/2017, 3:52:48 PM
The north-east outfit had been fighting against relegation for several seasons prior to 2016-17, but Moyes will be the man ultimately held responsible for their downgrade to the Championship.
Sky Sports News HQ explained Sunderland's demise in further detail and provided footage from the Stadium of Light, where boos could be heard ringing around the venue upon the final whistle:
Sky Sports News HQ @SkySportsNewsHQ
BREAKING: Sunderland have been relegated from the Premier League after losing 0-1 to Bournemouth. #SSNHQ https://t.co/HcvDZBsSTr4/29/2017, 3:56:38 PM
Alex Davidson of the Telegraph reported on Friday that manager Moyes would be considering his future with the club at the end of this season, and sections of the support have shown a distaste toward the tactician.
In recent seasons, former managers such as Paolo Di Canio, Gus Poyet, Dick Advocaat and most recently Sam Allardyce have preserved Sunderland's top-flight status, but Moyes fell short in his attempt to save Sunderland:
B/R Football @brfootball
David Moyes trying to save Sunderland from relegation like... https://t.co/dSz7ehm7s94/29/2017, 3:51:37 PM
The Black Cats gained promotion to the Premier League after winning the 2006-07 Championship title, and their highest first-tier achievement since then was the 10th-place finish managed in 2010-11.
There has been a sense of futility emanating from the Stadium of Light for some time now, although Adam Bate of Sky Sports illustrated how Sunderland's peers have managed to outdo them since this past winter:
Adam Bate @ghostgoal
That Hull were below Sunderland when Marco Silva arrived in January undermines the idea relegation was inevitable. So poor by David Moyes.4/29/2017, 3:56:15 PM
Over the past nine seasons among England's elite, the Black Cats have averaged a finish of 14.55 (or 15th) and have managed to produce a scorer of 20 goals or more on just one occasion—Darren Bent (25) in 2009-10.
There may be a silver lining for the club, too, after Match of the Day highlighted Sunderland's habit of making swift returns to the top each time they've been relegated:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Hope for Sunderland fans? #SAFC have been relegated from #PL three times. Each time they've bounced back as champions within two years. https://t.co/YtTWneSA3z4/29/2017, 4:12:57 PM
Bounce-back promotion will be the target for the Black Cats, although the debate will be centred around whether Moyes is the man leading the squad into battle next term.
Two more teams will join the Wearside outfit in moving down to the Championship before the season reaches its end, with Swansea City and Middlesbrough the other pair making up the bottom three as things stand.