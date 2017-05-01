4-Star LB Payton Wilson Commits to UNC over Ohio State, Clemson, Others

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Payton Wilson, a 4-star outside linebacker from Hillsborough, North Carolina, announced Monday he will make the University of North Carolina the next stop on his football journey.

“It’s felt like home for the whole recruiting process and I just feel like it’s the place I can go and get some playing time,” Wilson told Adam Friedman of Rivals. “The future is bright for UNC and my recruiting class. I’m ready to go to UNC and see what we can do.

A standout performer at Orange Senior High School, Wilson solidified himself as one of the top outside linebackers in the nation over the past few years. According to Scout.com, he grades out as the 14th-ranked player at the position and 184th-ranked player overall among all 2018 recruits.

Wilson is also the No. 3 outside linebacker in the South Region and No. 1 in the state of North Carolina.



A 6'4", 225-pound wrecking ball off the edge, Wilson already looks the part even if he could stand to add some muscle to his frame.

As Scout.com's official evaluation noted, "Wilson is a big, physical linebacker with great athleticism. He reads and reacts quickly. Wilson changes directions fluidly and plays sideline to sideline. He can play multiple linebacker positions and is effective against both the run and pass."

Now headed to the Tar Heels, Wilson will be a welcome addition for a front seven that hasn't been able to land stud outside linebackers over the past couple recruiting cycles.

And while starting snaps may prove elusive during the early stages of his freshman campaign, Wilson clearly has the talent necessary to break through and hold down the fort on the edge.

Once he settles in, adjusts to the Tar Heels' scheme and hits the weight room, Wilson should become a linchpin of UNC's defense.