    Tottenham Fan Suffers Broken Skull After Being Attacked by Own Supporters

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: The crest for Tottenham Hotspur football club's White Hart Lane stadium in north London on January 24, 2011 in London, England. Tottenham and West Ham Premier League football clubs have both been bidding to take over the Olympic Stadium in Stratford after the 2012 Games. A decision from The Olympic Park Legacy Company is expected on Friday as to the future of the 500m GBP, 80,000 seat stadium. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
    Oli Scarff/Getty Images

    A Tottenham Hotspur supporter suffered a broken skull and a broken eye socket after being attacked by fellow Spurs fans who "may have mistaken him for a rival Chelsea supporter" after Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.

    Adam Shergold of MailOnline reported the police believe Tottenham fans mistook Michael Voller for a Chelsea fan in the unprovoked attack, with doctors said to fear his sight "may be permanently damaged."

    According to the report, the 23-year-old was punched outside Moore Spice Indian restaurant in the vicinity of Wembley Stadium as he was leaving the semi-final, where Chelsea advanced to the FA Cup final following a 4-2 victory over their London rivals.

    The suspect has been described as a white male in his early 20s, approximately 5'10" and wearing a black hoodie or jacket at the time of the attack.

    Shergold also provided quotes from Detective Constable James Robb of Brent CID, who said of the attack: 

    This was a violent and unprovoked assault that has left a young man with some terrible injuries that could end up affecting him for the rest of his life.

    This kind of violence has absolutely no place at a football match, and I sincerely hope that those who were with the person responsible do the right thing by Michael, who is a fellow supporter and has supported Tottenham since he was a young boy.

    Voller, who used to work for Spurs as a training ground gardener, has since been discharged from hospital.