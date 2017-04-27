Tottenham Fan Suffers Broken Skull After Being Attacked by Own Supporters

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

A Tottenham Hotspur supporter suffered a broken skull and a broken eye socket after being attacked by fellow Spurs fans who "may have mistaken him for a rival Chelsea supporter" after Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.

Adam Shergold of MailOnline reported the police believe Tottenham fans mistook Michael Voller for a Chelsea fan in the unprovoked attack, with doctors said to fear his sight "may be permanently damaged."

According to the report, the 23-year-old was punched outside Moore Spice Indian restaurant in the vicinity of Wembley Stadium as he was leaving the semi-final, where Chelsea advanced to the FA Cup final following a 4-2 victory over their London rivals.

The suspect has been described as a white male in his early 20s, approximately 5'10" and wearing a black hoodie or jacket at the time of the attack.

Shergold also provided quotes from Detective Constable James Robb of Brent CID, who said of the attack:

This was a violent and unprovoked assault that has left a young man with some terrible injuries that could end up affecting him for the rest of his life. This kind of violence has absolutely no place at a football match, and I sincerely hope that those who were with the person responsible do the right thing by Michael, who is a fellow supporter and has supported Tottenham since he was a young boy.

Voller, who used to work for Spurs as a training ground gardener, has since been discharged from hospital.