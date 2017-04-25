Bernardo Silva Reportedly in Advanced Talks with Manchester United over Transfer

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva is reportedly in advanced talks with Manchester United over a potential summer move to Old Trafford.

According to France Football (h/t Get French Football News), the Portuguese star could be set for a move to the Premier League giants in a deal worth around €50 million (£42.5 million).

A key part of Leonardo Jardim's young Monaco side that have taken Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League by storm this season, Silva, 22, is an immensely versatile attacking midfielder.

He has played the majority of the 2016-17 season on the right flank for Monaco but can also be utilised anywhere across an attacking lineup.

Silva has returned six league goals and provided eight assists in the current campaign in 32 appearances, per WhoScored.com.

Despite his successes with Monaco he has admitted to dreaming of playing in England or Spain's La Liga, per CNN Sport:

Per Metro's Chris Winterburn, he would be a fine addition to Jose Mourinho's squad:

It has recently been reported that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not play again for United after picking up a season-ending injury, per the Mirror's David Anderson.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney's storied Red Devils career could well come to an end in the summer, per Sky Sports News HQ.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are likely to be the key centre-forward options for Mourinho next season.

And Silva would be a high-quality addition to bolster United's creative unit alongside the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.