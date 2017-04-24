Miguel Sano Suspended 1 Game for Role in Bench-Clearing Exchange vs. Tigers

Andy King/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was reportedly suspended Monday for his actions during Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers.

LaVelle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune reported the news and noted the Twins will appeal the punishment. Boyd has been fined for intentionally throwing a pitch at Sano, per ESPN's Buster Olney.

Sano and Detroit pitcher Matthew Boyd were ejected from Saturday's contest after the Twins third baseman took issue with an inside pitch, which led to a benches-clearing exchange.

ESPN.com suggested the fifth-inning pitch that went behind Sano "could have been retaliation for an ugly scene in the third inning, when Detroit's JaCoby Jones was hit in the face by a 90 mph fastball from Minnesota right-hander Justin Haley."

Tigers catcher James McCann jumped up to get between Sano and Boyd after the pitch, but Sano pushed him away.

"I don't want to talk about what he said, but he touched me with his glove and I reacted," Sano said, per ESPN.com. "It was a glove to the face. They were supposed to eject McCann too, but I saw they didn't eject him."

Detroit won Saturday's contest 5-4 as part of an early nosedive for the Twins, who have lost six of their last seven.

