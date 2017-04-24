MMA Fighter Avoids Loss by Busting His Own Head Open with Illegal Headbutt

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Mixed martial artists get a lot of freedom in terms of what they're allowed to do to their opponents. One of the few exceptions to that, however, is the headbutt.

Unfortunately, the technique is a go-to for flustered fighters despite being incredibly dangerous for both combatants. That was on full display this weekend at FCC 18 (h/t SevereMMA.com) as England's Ant Davies found himself disqualified, and badly bloodied, after headbutting his opponent, Tomasz Wojtyna. Check out the footage here:

After calling over to the ref in order to sucker-punch Wojtyna, Davies attempts to headbutt his opponent off his back. The ref quickly separates the two fighters, but the irate Davies continues swinging, and even attempts another headbutt, as he is being held back. Despite being the one who used the headbutt, Davies was busted wide open from the impact and was almost immediately covered in blood.

Shockingly, the fight was ruled a no contest rather than a disqualification, or even TKO, win for Wojtyna.

A punishment for Davies, and possibly a result change, may be just around the corner, though. It's hard to fathom why a commission would let that stand.