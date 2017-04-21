Chris Thompson Agrees to Contract to Re-Sign with Washington Redskins

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins have re-signed restricted free-agent running back Chris Thompson.

Per Stephen Czarda of Washington's official website, Thompson's deal was announced Friday with terms not disclosed.

Washington drafted Thompson in the fifth round of the 2013 draft out of Florida State. He only appeared in six combined games during his first two seasons, but has taken on an expanded role in the offense since 2015.

Last year was Thompson's most productive NFL season. The 26-year-old played in all 16 games and set career highs in carries (68), rushing yards (356), receptions (49), receiving yards (349) and total touchdowns (five).

