10 Former UFC Champs Who Have Been (and Probably Still Are) in Dana's Doghouse

Title: Welterweight (2006, 2008)

Dana White Quotes

"You owe it to the fans, you owe it to that belt, you owe it to this company and you owe it to Johny Hendricks to give him that opportunity to fight again, unless you're going to retire." —White in the middle of a fiery rant over GSP stating he was stepping away from the sport to deal with personal issues, November 2013.

"What I heard is Georges St-Pierre is upset about some of the things that I said at the press conference ... If that's the case, call me man to man, let's talk on the phone. ... Lorenzo reached out to him, Lorenzo still hasn't heard from him yet. If Georges St-Pierre wants to talk like a man, he can pick up the phone and call us or come see us face to face." —White repeatedly questioning St-Pierre's manhood after he discussed the UFC's unwillingness to support additional drug testing, January 2014.

"I don't think he does (fight again). There's a certain mentality you have to have to be a fighter, and Georges St-Pierre hasn't had that mentality for a long time." —White on GSP four months before the two parties agreed to terms on a return, October 2016.

Transgressions

The UFC, like most sports organizations, has a problem with PEDs. Back in 2013, however, it had a considerably bigger problem and was making no serious effort to change it.

As aging fighters' muscles swelled unnaturally, point man Dana White flatly stated "we're regulated by the f--king government" every time the topic came up in his presence, often accompanied by rhetorical questions about the legitimacy of drug testing in stick-and-ball sports. The questions continued to linger, however, and White's snark gave way to social media meltdowns and, in Ben Askren's case, probable blackballing by the company.

That put him in an awkward position when, at the height of the UFC's TRT era, reigning welterweight champion and top pay-per-view draw Georges St-Pierre began pushing the issue by calling for (and offering to bankroll) additional drug testing ahead of his title fight with Johny Hendricks.

The UFC was, at best, less than enthusiastic about the idea. The champ's efforts put more pressure on the UFC to take action and, worse, potentially jeopardized one of the biggest fights of the season.

The extra screening ultimately never went through due to a dispute over which testing agency to use, but rather than simply breathing a sigh of relief, White sent a message by telling Fox Sports (h/t MMA Fighting) that the process made St-Pierre and Hendricks "both look stupid." Worse, he discouraged GSP from continuing to seek VADA testing for his fights by noting, "I just think it's crazy for him to even do this."

That irked GSP in a big way, and he made that known in January 2014. Speaking with a group of reporters shortly after relinquishing the welterweight belt, he tore into the UFC for not supporting him and his push for a cleaner sport and implied the promotion preferred lax drug testing as a means of ensuring that big fights went down without incident.

That seemed to mark a turning point between the brass and the last draw left from the UFC's boom in 2009. Long the company's best ambassador and least problematic attraction, he pointed out the egg on its face and sent it down the path for what was easily the worst year in its history.

It's easy to wonder if this is what led to the contentious (and litigious) contract dispute that dragged on for well over a year. When his new deal is done, it's easy to wonder how quickly the gloves will come off and the third round of public back-and-forth will begin.