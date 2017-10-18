Jeremy Lin Suffers Apparent Knee Injury in Season Opener vs. Pacers

Jeremy Lin Suffers Apparent Knee Injury in Season Opener vs. PacersOctober 18, 2017
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin exited the team's game against the Indiana Pacers after suffering an apparent knee injury on a drive to the basket.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the player's knee will be evaluated Thursday, but there is already "tremendous concern."
While his status remains to be determined, the immediate reaction told the story of the injury:
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
That does not look good for Jeremy Lin. Looks a right knee.2017-10-19 01:18:02
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Jeremy Lin hurt. He needs help off the floor.2017-10-19 01:18:17
Ryan Field @RyanFieldABC
Jeremy Lin down after taking an awkward fall. Was brought to tears on the court. He's limping to lockerroom. Man, that's bad for the #Nets.2017-10-19 01:18:54
Lin took to Twitter to reassure fans:
Jeremy Lin @JLin7
Gods ALWAYS faithful and in control 🙏🏼🙌🏼2017-10-19 02:33:05
Lin had 18 points and four assists in 25 minutes of the season opener before going down.
Injuries have limited Lin since his return to the Big Apple with Brooklyn.
He missed a stretch of games in November through early December last year after hurting his hamstring. The issue popped up again in January, forcing him to take another extended break from the court. Then, he sprained his right ankle in March.
"It's the story of my season," Lin said of all the injuries, per the New York Post's Ryan Lazo. "Every time we're about to hit our stride, get into a rhythm or we start to figure things out, something's happened."
Lin appeared in 36 games in 2016-17, averaging 14.5 points and 5.1 assists.
Should injuries become a persistent problem for him once again, the Nets will have more cover in 2017-18 after acquiring D'Angelo Russell in the offseason. The addition of Allen Crabbe further bolstered the backcourt. Together, Russell and Crabbe should provide enough depth to make up for Lin's absence.