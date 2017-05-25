Ex-49ers LB Gerald Hodges Signs Contract with Bills

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

After having a career year in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers, linebacker Gerald Hodges has signed a deal with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills announced the free-agent signing on social media. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported it's a one-year contract.

Hodges entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2013. He spent the first two seasons of his career with them before being traded to the 49ers midway through the 2015 season.

The 49ers gave Hodges an opportunity to start last season. He took advantage of his chance with a career-high 80 combined tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in 15 games (12 starts).

Beyond the numbers, Hodges was one of the few bright spots on a San Francisco defense that allowed the most points in the NFL.

John Kosko of Pro Football Focus named Hodges as the third-best free-agent linebacker because of what he was able to accomplish in 2016:

Hodges has graded well in run defense in his career and has posted solid grades the past two seasons rushing the passer when asked to do so. The concern for the former Penn State Nittany Lion are his inconsistencies in coverage, which will limit his ceiling. While he showed improvement in that area — yielding a career low 87.3 passer rating when targeted — he was also targeted a career-low 24 times in 2016 while still allowing 2 touchdowns.

At 26 years old, Hodges is still very much in his prime and showed enough of a ceiling last year for the Bills to believe there is more untapped potential in him to get even better.

Hodges has never been the leader of a defense, but he's established himself as a crucial role player at linebacker. He earned his contract with a breakout performance and now will have to justify the hype that comes with it.

Fortunately, after honing his skills with the 49ers, Hodges comes to Buffalo ready to elevate his game.

The Bills have been desperate to find talent and depth at linebacker this offseason. They re-signed Lorenzo Alexander and drafted Matt Milano out of Boston College and Tanner Vallejo out of Boise State for the depth part, but they still needed someone capable of being a starter.

Hodges can slot in at linebacker on the weak side for Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who is incorporating a 4-3 scheme after Rex Ryan primarily used a 3-4. Keep in mind the 4-3 scheme is what they ran in 2014 under Doug Marrone, when the defense ranked fourth in yards and points allowed.

Hodges is the kind of under-the-radar signing Buffalo should be celebrating. He represents a significant upgrade at a position this team needs. Finding a starter at this point in the offseason is often difficult, but the Bills likely got one with their latest addition.